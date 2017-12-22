Quantcast

Friday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Rockingham 58, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 43
Fort Defiance 56, Harrisonburg 46
R.E. Lee-Staunton 45, Riverheads 35
Spotswood 54, Broadway 30
Waynesboro 51, Turner Ashby 28
William Monroe 55, Fluvanna 43
Wilson Memorial 48, Stuarts Draft 45

BOYS BASKETBALL
East Rockingham 77, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47
Harrisonburg 77, Fort Defiance 43
Louisa 56, Western Albemarle 50
Orange County 77, Madison County 64
R.E. Lee-Staunton 68, Riverheads 66
Spotswood 70, Broadway 68
Waynesboro 52, Turner Ashby 31
William Monroe 73, Fluvanna County 63
Wilson Memorial 98, Stuarts Draft 83

Goochland Tournament
Buckingham County 64, King William 51
Goochland 59, Brunswick 38

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.

