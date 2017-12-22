13 'Hoos Handle Hampton 82-48; End Non-Conference Play at 11-1

Isaiah Wilkins also finished with six points, three assists and three blocks

Kyle Guy scored a game-high 15 points and De'Andre Hunter added 14 points off the bench as No. 13 Virginia defeated Hampton 82-48 Friday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers finish non-conference play with an 11-1 record (8-0 at home) and improve to 28-0 against opponents from the MEAC.

Isaiah Wilkins stuffed the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six points, three assists, three blocks and two steals.

"What he did in the first half with his hustle and his heart was as good as it gets," says UVa coach Tony Bennett. "That's what it's about. That's a hunger and a drive, I said Zay, lets all just hook our wagons to him and play with that kind of desire and that kind of lay it on the line."

"I try to bring it every game and sometimes I won't have it and someone else will bring it and I feed off of them, says Isaiah Wilkins. "But I think they know who I am, I've been doing that since I started playing basketball."

Kyle Guy says about Wilkins, "I think it hypes everybody up, I think that's what he does best. He's the best in the country at it, there's no if ands or buts about it. He's a tremendous player to play with and that just gets me excited and I think it does the rest of the team too."

UVa trailed 14-9 with 12:13 left in the first half but back-to-back three-pointers by Ty Jerome and Nigel Johnson would spark a 15-6 run, and give Virginia a 24-20 lead.

The Pirates' Greg Heckstall would hit a three-pointer with 4:42 left before the break to draw the game within one 24-23.

However, the 'Hoos would end the half on a 16-2 run and led 40-25 at halftime.

Virginia held Hampton to under 26% from the field and out rebounded the Pirates 46-32.

Isaiah Wilkins led the Cavs with nine rebounds, while chipping in six points, three assists and three blocks.

It was the sixth time this season that the 'Hoos held an opponent to under 50 points.

Virginia is off the next eight days before returning to JPJ to host ACC foe Boston College.

The Cavaliers and Eagles tip off Saturday December 30th at 2:00 p.m.