Charlottesville Police Release Report on October Shooting

On Friday, December 22, the Charlottesville Police Department released a full report on an October shooting that occurred on the Rivanna Trail.

The report says that no charges will be filed against Charlottesville police officers.

On Friday, October 13, Charlottesville police officers responded to the 300 block of Riverside Avenue for reports of a sexual assault and robbery. Officers on scene located a victim, a 72-year-old female, who had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police then located the suspect on the Rivanna Trail and he fled on foot. Police say the subject, 42-year-old J.C. Hawkins Jr. of Charlottesville, pointed his gun at the three officers. They then shot and killed Hawkins Jr.

Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci says the officers were justified to use deadly force against Hawkins Jr.

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

Acting Chief of Police Gary Pleasants received a copy of the report prepared by Robert Tracci late this afternoon.

While this incident was a tragic one, we are pleased with the result of the thorough investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police and Mr. Tracci.

Chief Pleasants will make a determination when the officers will return from administrative leave after the Christmas holiday.