Friends, Family Remember Alec DeJong

Hundreds of people gathered at the Covenant School on Friday, December 22, to celebrate the life of a young man from Earlysville killed in a car accident on Saturday.

People from Charlottesville, the Covenant School, and Clemson University all packed into an auditorium sharing stories, reading scripture, and singing hymns in memory of 21-year-old Alec DeJong.

Alec and his twin brother Brandon were driving home from college Saturday when a car hit them from behind, causing a multi-vehicle crash.

Alec died at the scene.

Alec was a 2015 graduate of the Covenant School, and family members say he was excited to start his senior year at Clemson University, where he studied marketing and sports management.

Teachers say he was a role model to children in Charlottesville and, as a student at Clemson in South Carolina, he coached a high school swim team and lead a Young Life Christian group.

"He was alive, he was full of life, he filled the room,” says Bryan Verbugge, the chaplain at Covenant. “Everybody who knew him loved him. He had the ‘it’ factor. People were drawn to his energy and fed off the fact that he loved people."

Friends and family members say they're grieving and looking for answers to why such a young and caring soul was taken so soon, but his sister says they've found some comfort knowing they have the coolest and goofiest angel looking over them.