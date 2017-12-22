Quantcast

Vineyards Experiencing Sales Uptick for Holiday Season

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Virginia wineries are seeing an uptick in sales Virginia wineries are seeing an uptick in sales
Wine makes for an easy holiday gift Wine makes for an easy holiday gift
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Central Virginia wineries are seeing an uptick in sales this holiday season.

Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Early Mountain Vineyard say this is one of their busiest times of the year.

They say wine makes the perfect gift.

They also say it’s because holiday family gatherings present great opportunities to share wine.

“You look at what the holidays are about, and it's spending time with friends and family, and oftentimes we congregate around food, around good beverage, and one of the fun things about being in Virginia is that you can find those things locally sourced,” says Patrick Eagan, director of sales at Early Mountain.

Prince Michel says it has shipped a lot of gifted bottles for its customers, and Early Mountain has been offering special holiday packaging.

  • Vineyards Experiencing Sales Uptick for Holiday SeasonMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story