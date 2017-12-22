Vineyards Experiencing Sales Uptick for Holiday Season

Virginia wineries are seeing an uptick in sales

Central Virginia wineries are seeing an uptick in sales this holiday season.

Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Early Mountain Vineyard say this is one of their busiest times of the year.

They say wine makes the perfect gift.

They also say it’s because holiday family gatherings present great opportunities to share wine.

“You look at what the holidays are about, and it's spending time with friends and family, and oftentimes we congregate around food, around good beverage, and one of the fun things about being in Virginia is that you can find those things locally sourced,” says Patrick Eagan, director of sales at Early Mountain.

Prince Michel says it has shipped a lot of gifted bottles for its customers, and Early Mountain has been offering special holiday packaging.