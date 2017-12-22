Quantcast

Travelers Prepare for Holiday Travel at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Edited by Emmy Freedman
Passengers departing a plane at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (FILE IMAGE) Passengers departing a plane at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

It’s been a relatively quiet day at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on Friday, December 22.

A group called "Airlines for America" says it expects 51 million passengers to fly to destinations for Christmas and New Year's this year.

That’s up more than 3 percent from last year.

Travelers say they've noticed the hustle and bustle in airports around the country, but they like the more stress-free atmosphere at Charlottesville-Albemarle.

“It’s been very quiet,” says Diana Arndt, who’s traveling for the holidays. “This is a fantastic airport. Everybody's here to help you out and there's plenty of people working at the airport and just making sure everything runs smoothly.”

Arndt is heading to Atlanta, where she's expecting the airport to look much different.

Passengers should arrive 90 minutes prior to their flight to ensure they can make it through security and onto the plane in time.

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

