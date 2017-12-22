Family: Woman Recovering from Greene County House Fire

A survivor of a deadly house fire in Greene County is now awake and responsive.

Crews were called out a home in the 1100 block of Matthew Mill Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, December 18. Much of the house was engulfed in flames, and several people were still inside.

Authorities say three people died at the scene. Their names and ages have not been released to the public.

The home owner, Eddie Morris, was treated for smoke inhalation at the University of Virginia Medical Center. His wife was transported in critical condition to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

Morris’ family says she is no longer in critical condition and is expected to recover.

Chief Ryan said multiple firefighters were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. He said two firefighters had to be treated for second-degree burns.

Virginia State Police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.