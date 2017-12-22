Albemarle County Man Accused of Wertland St. Attack Granted Bond

A man charged in connection to a reported attack in Charlottesville has been granted bond, but he is staying behind bars for the time being.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Kyle Logarides of Albemarle County appeared before a judge in Charlottesville General District Court Friday, December 22.

Detectives with the Charlottesville Police Department had arrested Logarides on December 7, charging him with forcible abduction and sexual battery.

A woman had reported that she was walking alone on Wertland Street around 2 a.m. Friday, October 27, when a man came up from behind, covered her mouth and took her to the ground.

According to the prosecution, Logarides told the woman, "don't scream or I'll kill you". The victim said the person attacking her fled when other people began to approach.

Logarides was granted bail on a $15,000 bond Friday, and upon his release, will be placed under house arrest at his parent's home in Albemarle County.

Logarides will not be released until after December 28, which is the first chance the prosecution will have to appeal the decision in Charlottesville Circuit Court.