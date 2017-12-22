CASPCA Offers a Foster for the Holidays Program and Adoption Discounts

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Press Release:

Right now, 192 homeless animals at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA are waiting to find their forever homes.

Through the end of December, the CASPCA is “Bringing Joy to Your World” by offering discounted adoption fees of just $25 for cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. Each animal prior to adoption is spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on age appropriate vaccinations.

In addition, the CASPCA is in the midst of its Foster for the Holidays campaign where select pets, usually long-timers at the shelter, are eligible for foster care placement.

Animals chosen for this program are a mixture of long-timers, ones needing socialization, or those that are stressed in the shelter environment. We hope that a break from the shelter will help improve their potential for adoption by having the pets exposed to more people during the holiday season.

“As you celebrate the holidays, please don’t forget about the animals in our care. Our goal is to have a silent night at the shelter and we need your help. Please consider opening up your home to a deserving animal in our shelter. Without the support of the community, our life-saving mission would not be possible,” says Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.

About the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA: The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to have maintained the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as a No Kill community, providing lifesaving care to thousands of animals in the region. The mission of the CASPCA is to advance the compassionate treatment of animals by providing sheltering, medical care and behavioral services for dogs and cats; promoting permanent, caring homes; and furthering education and outreach to place healthy animals in caring homes.