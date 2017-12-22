Virginia Lieutenant Governor-Elect Quitting Private Job

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Lt. Gov.-elect Justin Fairfax says he will leave his job at a northern Virginia law firm in January to focus on his elected position.

A former federal prosecutor, Fairfax has worked as a white-collar defense attorney at Venable LLP in Tysons Corner for nearly three years.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Fairfax's move could help him avoid a potential conflict of interest between his position in government and private legal work.

Fairfax said in a statement that he does not plan to take on other responsibilities before the 2018 General Assembly regular session ends. As lieutenant governor, Fairfax will preside over the state Senate and break tied votes.

Fairfax defeated Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel in November.

