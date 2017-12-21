Allen & Allen Sponsoring 6th Annual Sober Ride Home on New Year’s Eve

The law firm of Allen & Allen is again offering safe rides New Year’s Eve to people in Charlottesville.

The firm is partnering with Yellow Cab of Charlottesville to give free rides home from 10 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday to people who live within a 20-mile radius of the city.

Simply ask for the Sober Ride Home when calling Yellow Cab at 434-295-4131

"The focus of our law practice is representing injured people, primarily in automobile accidents. So unfortunately just in our everyday work we often see the results, the injuries, and harms that come out of drunk driving. So we feel that this is something we can do to give back to the community," said David Irvine with Allen & Allen.

The firm wants to remind people the free Sober Ride Home offer only applies to people who have finished celebrating and are returning home.

Release from Allen & Allen:

Ride Details

If you are in the Charlottesville area and feel unsafe driving on New Year’s Eve, simply call Charlottesville Yellow Cab at 434-295-4131. You must ask for the Sober Ride Home to be eligible for the free fare. Allen & Allen will pick up the tab on Sober Rides between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The Sober Rides only apply to those going home. They will not apply to patrons going to another drinking establishment.

