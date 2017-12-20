Construction Underway for Stanton Crossing Frontier Center

In Staunton, buildings are starting to go up at what will be Staunton Crossing and Frontier Center.

At the Latter along Richmond Road, the developer says work inside Aldi is getting started while crews lay the foundation at Bojangles. Construction of a Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s is expected to begin in the New Year.

The developer says the businesses should start opening in the spring.

Meanwhile at Staunton Crossing, Fairfield Inn by Marriott and Tru by Hilton are going up.

Both developments are working on getting commitments for retail, restaurants and more.