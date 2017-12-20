Quantcast

Construction Underway for Stanton Crossing Frontier Center

Posted: Updated:
site of shopping center site of shopping center
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

In Staunton, buildings are starting to go up at what will be Staunton Crossing and Frontier Center.

At the Latter along Richmond Road, the developer says work inside Aldi is getting started while crews lay the foundation at Bojangles. Construction of a Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s is expected to begin in the New Year.

The developer says the businesses should start opening in the spring.

Meanwhile at Staunton Crossing, Fairfield Inn by Marriott and Tru by Hilton are going up.

Both developments are working on getting commitments for retail, restaurants and more.

  • Construction Underway for Stanton Crossing Frontier CenterMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story