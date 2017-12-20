Waynesboro Pediatrician Enters City Council Race

A Waynesboro pediatrician is throwing his name into the race for Waynesboro City Council.

Dr. Sam Hostetter is vying for the Ward D seat, currently held by Councilman Pete Marks.

The 13-year Waynesboro resident has served on the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive Plan, worked with Boy Scouts and doctored the players of Friday Night Football.

The father of three says he'd like a chance to give back. He says he's committed to the Waynesboro High School renovation and that if elected he will work to help the city realize its full potential.