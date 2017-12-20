Quantcast

Waynesboro Pediatrician Enters City Council Race

Dr. Sam Hostetter Dr. Sam Hostetter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro pediatrician is throwing his name into the race for Waynesboro City Council.

Dr. Sam Hostetter is vying for the Ward D seat, currently held by Councilman Pete Marks.

The 13-year Waynesboro resident has served on the Steering Committee for the Comprehensive Plan, worked with Boy Scouts and doctored the players of Friday Night Football.

The father of three says he'd like a chance to give back. He says he's committed to the Waynesboro High School renovation and that if elected he will work to help the city realize its full potential.

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

