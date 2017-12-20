Quantcast

Fire Destroys Crimora Storage Home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Early Wednesday morning flames destroyed a home in Augusta County.

Fire crews got the call shortly after four a-m that this double wide on Ironic Lane in Crimora was in flames. Crews had to truck in water, so it took about an hour to get the fire under control.

Nobody lives in the home. The woman who owned it used it for storage.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but believe it was accidental.    

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

