UVA Football Signs 18 Student-Athletes for 2018 Class

University of Virginia Media Release
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 18 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2018-19 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced. The 18 student-athletes were part of the new early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.
Highlighting the class are three signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid.
The next period for signing football student-athletes begins on Feb. 7, 2018.
2018 Football Recruiting Class
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous School
Brennan Armstrong** QB 6-2 210 Shelby, Ohio Shelby HS
Jaylon Baker DB 6-2 170 Chattanooga, Tenn. Baylor School
Joe Bissinger OL 6-4 300 Houston, Texas Memorial HS
Derek Devine OL 6-6 285 Pittsburgh, Pa. North Allegheny HS
T.C. Harrison LB 6-3 205 Lawrenceville, Ga. Collins Hill HS
Bobby Haskins** OL 6-7 260 Fairfield, Conn. The Hun School (N.J.)
Javar Garrett LB 6-2 205 Newark, Del. The Peddie School (N.J.)
Tavares Kelly WR 5-9 165 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas HS
Billy Kemp HB 5-9 170 Highland Springs, Va. Highland Springs HS
Grant Misch LB 6-4 230 Sterling, Va. Potomac Falls HS
Ugo Obasi WR 6-1 180 Baltimore, Md. Milford Mill Academy
Hunter Pearson PK 6-3 200 Seneca, S.C. Seneca HS
Bryce Perkins** QB 6-3 215 Queen Creek, Ariz. Chandler HS/Arizona Western CC
Jordan Redmond DL 6-1 290 Kissimmee, Fla. Osceola HS
Noah Taylor** LB 6-5 200 Silver Spring, Md. Avalon School
Wooby Theork-Youmans WR 5-10 170 Naples, Fla. Naples HS
Martin Weisz OL 6-6 305 West Palm Beach, Fla. The Benjamin School
Joseph White DB 6-2 175 Virginia Beach, Va. Landstown HS
** - will enroll at UVA in January