UVA Football Signs 18 Student-Athletes for 2018 Class

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 18 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2018-19 academic school year, head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced.  The 18 student-athletes were part of the new early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.

Highlighting the class are three signees from the Commonwealth of Virginia, while student-athletes from 11 states other states also signed with the Cavaliers. UVA’s recruits come from Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

The following is a list of individuals who have signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University of Virginia on football grant-in-aid.

The next period for signing football student-athletes begins on Feb. 7, 2018.

2018 Football Recruiting Class

Name     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Hometown          High School/Previous School

Brennan Armstrong**      QB          6-2          210         Shelby, Ohio         Shelby HS

Jaylon Baker         DB          6-2          170         Chattanooga, Tenn.           Baylor School

Joe Bissinger        OL           6-4          300         Houston, Texas    Memorial HS

Derek Devine       OL           6-6          285         Pittsburgh, Pa.     North Allegheny HS

T.C. Harrison        LB           6-3          205         Lawrenceville, Ga.              Collins Hill HS

Bobby Haskins** OL           6-7          260         Fairfield, Conn.    The Hun School (N.J.)

Javar Garrett       LB           6-2          205         Newark, Del.        The Peddie School (N.J.)

Tavares Kelly        WR         5-9          165         Fort Lauderdale, Fla.          St. Thomas Aquinas HS

Billy Kemp             HB          5-9          170         Highland Springs, Va.         Highland Springs HS

Grant Misch         LB           6-4          230         Sterling, Va.         Potomac Falls HS

Ugo Obasi             WR         6-1          180         Baltimore, Md.    Milford Mill Academy

Hunter Pearson   PK           6-3          200         Seneca, S.C.          Seneca HS

Bryce Perkins**  QB          6-3          215         Queen Creek, Ariz.             Chandler HS/Arizona Western CC

Jordan Redmond DL           6-1          290         Kissimmee, Fla.    Osceola HS

Noah Taylor**     LB           6-5          200         Silver Spring, Md.                Avalon School

Wooby Theork-Youmans   WR         5-10        170         Naples, Fla.           Naples HS

Martin Weisz       OL           6-6          305         West Palm Beach, Fla.       The Benjamin School

Joseph White       DB          6-2          175         Virginia Beach, Va.             Landstown HS

** - will enroll at UVA in January