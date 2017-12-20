2 in Custody in Connection to Abuse and Neglect of Disabled Elder

Two people from Verona are in custody, accused of not caring for a 60-year-old disabled man.

Thirty-nine-year-old Virginia Ann Fitzgerald and 44-year-old Harvey Matthew Catron are charged with abuse and neglect of an incapacitated adult.

A search warrant details how the investigation got started. Emergency crews first responded on Dec. 4 for a report of a diabetic emergency and took the disabled man to Rockingham Memorial Hospital.

The warrant says he appeared malnourished, and inside the home, adult protective services found a bare mattress covered with bodily fluids in a room filled with trash and clutter.