Two Albemarle County Supervisors Sworn In

Supervisors Diantha McKeel (center) and Ned Gallaway (right) were sworn in Wednesday.

Two Albemarle County supervisors are ready to hit the ground running in the New Year.

Ned Gallaway and Diantha McKeel were sworn in Wednesday morning at the Albemarle County Office Building.

Gallaway is a former member of the Albemarle County School Board and will represent the Rio District. He is taking over Brad Sheffield’s seat.

Gallaway says one of his biggest goals is tackling financial issues in 2018. "Jumping right into the budget is going to be the biggest issue,” he said. “Making sure we do what we do to get the budgets clear - that impacts everything - and is one of our main tasks."

This is McKeel's second term. She represents the Jack Jouett District.

Gallaway and McKeel officially start January 01. Each term lasts four years.