Sullivan, State Lawmakers Take Questions at UVA Forum

University of Virginia employees and students are sending state lawmakers back to Richmond with a list of issues to consider in the upcoming General Assembly session.

UVA President Teresa Sullivan moderated a legislative forum with 57th District Del. David Toscano (D) and state Sen. Emmett Hanger (R), 58th District Del. Rob Bell (R), and 25th District Del. Steve Landes (R).

The audience raised questions about the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, campaign finance reform, and Medicaid expansion.

“We are a major healthcare provider. We're one of two public safety net hospitals in the commonwealth, and the fight to expand Medicaid has been a problem for us. This problem is perhaps exacerbated by the repeal of the individual mandate and some of the other things that are in the new tax bill,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says the university is also concerned about funding for higher education and mental health care. The General Assembly session starts Jan. 10.