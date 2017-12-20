Charlottesville Fire Department Purchases New Ambulance

The Charlottesville Fire Department has an ambulance of its very own for the first time in 60 years.

The ambulance, named Fire Medic 10, was bought using leftover money that was allotted for the purchase of the department’s new Tower Truck 9.

Prior to the purchase, the fire department was relying on ambulances from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad.

“Our firefighters that are assigned to these ambulances now and in the future will be able to fill multiple roles, including as firefighters. So we want to make sure that the ambulance is designed in such a way that’ll easily carry the equipment,” said Charlottesville Fire Department Chief Andrew Baxter.

The department expects Fire Medic 10 to be in service by January 1, 2018.

The ambulance will be used to operate a 24-hour medic unit out of the station on Fontaine Avenue.