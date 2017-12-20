Del. Toscano Speaks on Possible 50-50 Split of Virginia House

Senator Emmett Hanger, Del. Rob Bell, Del. R. Steve Landes, and Del. David Toscano speaking at an event inside the UVA Rotunda

A delegate race that could determine control of the state House is now tied after a panel of judges gave the Republican incumbent one more vote Wednesday.

94th District Delegate David Yancey requested the panel reconsider that ballot after Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds won a recount Tuesday by just one vote.

State law requires a tied race be determined "by lot," which essentially means a coin toss.

A Simonds win would create a 50-50 split in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Wednesday, December 20, Democratic leader David Toscano told a crowd at the University of Virginia that lawmakers are trying to figure out what a power-sharing arrangement would look like.

“Leaders in the General Assembly recognize how chaotic it could become, and so I think what we're going to try to do is hedge our bets, come up with a plan we think works to keep the institution running effectively to set up bills for defeat or victory and get a budget passed so we can run a state,” said the 57th District delegate.

Del. Toscano believes Virginia lawmakers have an opportunity to show the country how to work together to get things done.