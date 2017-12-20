Western Albemarle Lineman Luke Tenuta Signs with Virginia Tech

Western Albemarle High School lineman Luke Tenuta signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Virginia Tech.

He signed at the start of the new NCAA early signing period for football which runs Wednesday through Friday.

Tenuta has played on both the offensive and defensive line at WAHS during his three seasons there, but he's been recruited by Virginia Tech to play offensive tackle.

Tenuta, who is 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds is rated a 3-star recruit and ranked as one of the top-100 offensive tackle prospects in the country.

Luke Tenuta is the son of longtime football coach Jon Tenuta who coached at UVA from 2013-2015 as Virginia's defensive coordinator

"It was a great influence growing up as a coach's son. It was awesome honestly getting to see all the programs we went and everything it was great," says Tenuta. " My whole life just growing up around football, my dad, my older brother playing it was just my goal in life to make it here. The whole staff at Western Albemarle has really helped me grow as a student and a player and a person honestly and every year just get better in the weight room offseason."

Playing defense this past season, Tenuta had 52.5 tackles including 11 tackles for a loss. He had one interception and one pass breakup.