American Legion Post 74 Delivers Donated Items to VA Medical Center

A group of Albemarle County-area veterans is again giving back this holiday season to people who also served our country.

Wednesday, December 20, members of American Legion Post 74 loaded up a van with toiletries, snacks, and other personal items to deliver to The Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center in Richmond.

“We're all family, and family sticks together, and we believe in giving because the good lord has blessed all of us throughout the whole year and every year," said Randy Wood.

The hospital provides health care services to veterans in central and southern Virginia, as well as parts of North Carolina.

This is the fourth Christmas American Legion Post 74 has donated items. This year, they received help gathering donations from students and teachers at Crozet Elementary School.