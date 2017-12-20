Delegate Landes Announces Town Hall Meetings

Delegate Steve Landes Press Release:

WEYERS CAVE, VA – Delegate R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will hold three town hall meetings as part his outreach initiative for residents of the 25th House District in preparation for the 2018 legislative session. Delegate Landes continues a three-pronged approach to maximize constituent input consisting of Town Hall meetings, a pre-session legislative survey and the continuation of his 25th House District Advisory Committee (HDAC).

“As I have done for the past twenty-two years, I am asking residents of the 25th House District for their input so I can better understand what issues are most important to them. I have found their input over the years to be invaluable,” said Landes. “There are a number of ways for constituents to contact me and I always remains available. The Town Hall meetings, legislative survey, and HDAC are additional avenues for folks to be involved, aside from the normal phone calls, office visits during session or email contacts to my office.”

Delegate Landes’ legislative survey will be mailed to residents of the 25th House District and is available on his website at www.stevelandes.com. Individuals are encouraged to complete the survey online and responses should be completed online or returned by mail by January 12, 2018.

Last night, Landes held the first HDAC meeting for the 2018 General Assembly session. Residents of the 25th District interested in serving on the HDAC are encouraged to contact Will Wrobleski at (603) 660-8811 or by email at will@stevelandes.com. Town Hall meetings for Delegate Landes are listed below:

Town Hall Schedules:

Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Delegate Landes Town Hall

Crozet Library, Large Room

2020 Library Avenue, Crozet, Virginia

Thursday, December 28, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Delegates Landes and Cline Joint Town Hall

Blue Ridge Community College - Plecker Center, Room P126A

One College Lane, Weyers Cave

Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 6:30 p.m.

Delegates Landes and Wilt Joint Town Hall

Blue Ridge Community College - Plecker Center, Room P126A

One College Lane, Weyers Cave

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.