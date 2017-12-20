Democrat Recount Win Could Alter Power in Virginia's House

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in one of the most agonizing ways possible - with a single vote defeat in a dramatic recount election.

A Democratic challenger is set to score a one-vote victory Wednesday, barring any last-minute challenges or hiccups with the certification process. The victory means a rare power-sharing agreement may have to be brokered between Democrats and Republicans.

Shelly Simonds beat three-term incumbent Republican Del. David Yancey in the 94th District in Newport News, 11,608 to 11,607, in an hourslong recount Tuesday that ended only after the precinct ballots were exhausted and provisional ballots were examined.

The recounted votes still must be certified by a court Wednesday.

