Property Tax Dispute Between McKee Foods, Augusta Co. Goes to Court

A property tax dispute between McKee Foods and Augusta County is now in a judge's hands.

McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft is suing for more than $260,000 thousand dollar, plus 10 percent interest, in alleged overpaid taxes.

According to court records, McKee claims the value of large industrial buildings have been "predominantly stagnant or declining for more than a decade.”

The suit claims Augusta County used a computerized mass appraisal model and didn't consider depreciation.

Attorney's made closing arguments Tuesday in Augusta Circuit Court, wrapping up a four-day bench trial.

The two sides will be back in court on Jan. 23.