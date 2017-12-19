Property Tax Dispute Between McKee Foods, Augusta Co. Goes to Court

Quantcast

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A property tax dispute between McKee Foods and Augusta County is now in a judge's hands.

McKee Foods in Stuarts Draft is suing for more than $260,000 thousand dollar, plus 10 percent interest, in alleged overpaid taxes.

According to court records, McKee claims the value of large industrial buildings have been "predominantly stagnant or declining for more than a decade.”

The suit claims Augusta County used a computerized mass appraisal model and didn't consider depreciation.

Attorney's made closing arguments Tuesday in Augusta Circuit Court, wrapping up a four-day bench trial.

The two sides will be back in court on Jan. 23.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

