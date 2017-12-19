Greene County BOS Takes Over Emergency Services for County

The Greene County Board of Supervisors has taken over emergency 911 services for the county. Tuesday, the county announced it has restructured the management of its Office of Emergency Services.

In October, a judge ruled in favor of the Board after Sheriff Steve Smith sued, claiming the county improperly took control of the 911 operations supervisor position.

That person now reports to the county administrator instead of Smith.

Release from Greene County:

The Greene County Board of Supervisors has restructured the management of its Office of Emergency Services and all facets of emergency operations, effective December 19, 2017.

This action is taken with the acknowledgement and appreciation for the efforts of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in the general supervision of the Emergency Services Manager by agreement with the Board since 2012, a role that the Sheriff’s Office has managed, voluntarily, in support of the Board of Supervisors.

The Board has now implemented a new organizational structure for the Office of Emergency Services, with a goal of providing the most effective, efficient, and prompt service and ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of County citizens.

The Greene County Emergency Communications Center (GCECC) will continue to operate at its current location, under management of the Greene County Office of Emergency Services, which has been tasked with direct supervisory authority over the 911 dispatch center since the position was created in 2012.

The Emergency Services Manager will report to the County Administrator, who reports directly to the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, the entity that is given the authority under the Code of Virginia to appoint, supervise, and fund Emergency Services operations and personnel in Greene County.

According to Board of Supervisors Chairman Michelle Flynn, “The Board of Supervisors is taking the initiative to restructure management of the Office of Emergency Services in order to provide the best emergency management service to our citizens. Emergency management is dynamic and multi-faceted, and this change allows the Sheriff to devote his time and resources to his core mission -providing excellent law enforcement services to Greene County citizens.”

While the GCECC retains its status as a separate department with its own Board funded operating budget, expenditures, policies and procedures under the direction of the Emergency Services Manager, the Sheriff’s Compensation Board funded dispatchers will continue to have full access to and use of the GCECC under the supervision of the Sheriff, unless those employees are otherwise placed under the supervision of the Emergency Services Manager by agreement.

Contact the County Administrator’s office at (434) 985-5201 with any questions or comments.