Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville topped Orange County 70-49 Charlottesville topped Orange County 70-49
The Fluvanna County girls topped Western Albemarle 31-29 The Fluvanna County girls topped Western Albemarle 31-29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR)

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 51, Louisa 34
Broadway 45, Waynesboro 44
Charlottesville 50, Orange County 23
Fluvanna 31, Western Albemarle 29
Millbrook 71, Harrisonburg 35
Monticello 56, Douglas Freeman 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 60, Louisa 55
Charlottesville 70, Orange County 49
Douglas Freeman 62, Monticello 40
Millbrook 62, Harrisonburg 43
Nelson County 57, Rappahannock 34
Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 60
Waynesboro 53, Broadway 51
Western Albemarle 60, Fluvanna County 27

  • Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores and HighlightsMore>>

  • Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.

    Full Story