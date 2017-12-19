Ty Jerome leads #13 Virginia Past Savannah State 78-47

Sophomore Ty Jerome had a career-high 17 points as #13 Virginia defeated Savannah State 78-47 from John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-1 on the season and 27-0 against opponents from the MEAC conference.

Virginia shot 49.2% from the field and 36.8% from three-point range as the 'Hoos took a 29-5 lead with less than eight minutes left in the first half.

Tony Bennett says, "It was the idea of not just being ready but being good and we talked about that. We got off to a really solid good start. It was 12-0. Ty was making some shots. They usually play zone but we brought them out of their zone and they went to man, and we got some good opportunities for some of the other guys."

Jerome says, "It doesn't matter if we're playing Savannah State or a top five team in the country, if we're on the road or at home. Its just a matter of whenever you're on the court of executing every play because that's the level of execution that it takes to be good,especially against better teams."

Salt says, "It comes from the senior guys, the guys who control the ball a lot. We can't let that slide against any team. No matter the competition. Because when we go against tough competition we're going to need to be focused the whole game."

Savannah State shot 28.6% from the field as the Tigers scored just 21 points in the first half and 47 points overall.

The 47 points is Savannah State's lowest point total of the season and the second fewest Virginia has allowed this season (42 points against Vanderbilt).

Mamadi Diakite and Jack Salt each had ten points for the Cavaliers, while Isaiah Wilkins led the team with seven rebounds.

Virginia continues its four game home stand Friday when its hosts Hampton at 7:00 p.m. from JPJ.