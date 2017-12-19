Charlottesville BAR Approves Demolition for Quirk Hotel Development

An artist's rendering of the Quirk Hotel (FILE IMAGE)

Developers are one step closer to breaking ground on a new West Main Street hotel.

Tuesday night, Charlottesville's Board of Architectural Review approved the demolition permit of the Atlantic Futon building for the Quirk Hotel.

The front hotel will be on West Main Street, and it will fill the lot, backing up to Commerce Street. The BAR approved the overall site plan for the hotel at its meeting back in October.