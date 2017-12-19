Quantcast

Charlottesville BAR Approves Demolition for Quirk Hotel Development

Posted: Updated:
An artist's rendering of the Quirk Hotel (FILE IMAGE) An artist's rendering of the Quirk Hotel (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Developers are one step closer to breaking ground on a new West Main Street hotel.

Tuesday night, Charlottesville's Board of Architectural Review approved the demolition permit of the Atlantic Futon building for the Quirk Hotel.

The front hotel will be on West Main Street, and it will fill the lot, backing up to Commerce Street. The BAR approved the overall site plan for the hotel at its meeting back in October. 

  • Charlottesville BAR Approves Demolition for Quirk Hotel DevelopmentMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story