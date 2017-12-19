Senior Bowl an Opportunity for 'Hoos to Impress NFL Scouts

Just nine days remain until Virginia and Navy go head to head in the Military Bowl.

Its the 'Hoos first bowl appearance in six years and for the Cavalier seniors, it'll be their last chance to end a season with a winning record.

However, four Virginia seniors will get the chance to play one more game in the Senior Bowl.

Quarterback Kurt Benkert, safety Quin Blanding, defensive end Andrew Brown and linebacker Micah Kiser, have all accepted invitations to play in that game, which is held in Mobile, Alabama on January 27th.

The Senior Bowl is held annually and is an opportunity for the nation's best senior players to impress NFL scouts and coaches.

"I just want to be more consistent," says Benkert. "I think it will be fun to get into a system that I feel like I can really showcase my talents. Whatever we do at the Senior Bowl will be fun but I'm excited for the practices, the competitiveness and going against the best there is."

Blanding says, "Just to prove everything, show I'm the best safety out there in the country right now. I'm the number one safety right now and I'm going out there to prove that. That's why I came back. I want to prove myself and keep proving myself no matter what."