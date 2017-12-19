Fluvanna Co. Landowners Urging BOS to Not Develop Car Recycling Business

Fluvanna County wants to re-zone 90 acres of farmland near Zion Crossroads to make way for a Fortune 500 company that recycles automobiles.

The Planning Commission voted against the industrial re-zoning. Now, some neighbors are urging county supervisors to block the business.

“Anybody who's grown up in a small town is usually, ‘I can't wait to get out of this place, ugh I can't stand it,” landowner Katie Ward said.

Ward's perspective changed after bouncing from city-to-city in the Air Force.

“We've seen the world and just realized we kind of want some peace and quiet and calm,” Ward said.

She and her husband thought they found that this summer, back in Fluvanna County.

“Just bordering it is my sister's house and then my parent's property is next to hers as well,” Ward said.

The Wards' 70 acres also borders farmland that the county wants to turn into an industrial development for an auto reclamation facility.

“Why in the world would we want to put an industrial 100 acres right in the middle of all these families and farmlands? It doesn't make any sense to me,” Ward said.

The county proposes re-zoning the 90-acre property behind Memory Lane, and just down Route 250 from Kara Thomas's home.

“What they plan for the eastern part of Zion Crossroads, all the traffic and all the smell and all that is going west in their rural residential planning area,” Thomas, who opposes rezoning, said.

“This would be one of the biggest facilities in the country for them.}

Economic Development Director Jason Smith says the county's been working to bring this business to Zion crossroads for about eight months. That starts with the re-zoning.

“The Zion Crossroads Community is one of our high growth area and we're looking to build upon that,” Smith said.

The county is keeping the company's name private while negotiations continue.

Fluvanna expects the company to invest $8 million $10 million and create 35 to 40 new jobs.

“They want to be good business stewards. They want to be good business neighbors. The last thing the county wants to do is get in a business partnership where it's not good for the community,” Smith said.

Ward worries her family is settling down in a place that won't feel like home anymore.

“It's not what I think the county is about, and I really hope the board of supervisors gets down to the root of what this area in Fluvanna is,” Ward said.

Fluvanna supervisors will hold a public hearing on the re-zoning at their meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Representatives from the company will be at that meeting to answer questions from supervisors and the community.