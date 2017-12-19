Albemarle County Police Looking into Funding to Counteract Opioid Misuse

Albemarle County Police Looking into Funding to Counteract Opioid MisusePosted: Updated:
Albemarle Police are looking to equip officers with naloxone
Naloxone
Reported by Caroline Coleburn
Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.Full Story
