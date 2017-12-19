Indivisible Charlottesville Urges Congressman Garrett to Vote Against Tax Bill

In light of the House of Representatives vote and the upcoming Senate vote, opponents of Congressman Tom Garrett were back out to protest his stance on the tax bill.

Members of Indivisible Charlottesville gathered in front of the Albemarle County Office Building on Tuesday, December 19, urging the Republican to vote "no" on what they call a tax scam for the American people.

Garrett voted "yes."

Dozens of people held signs that spoke out against the tax bill and highlighted parts of the bill that they feel do not represent people’s best interests.

Indivisible Charlottesville says that the current bill steals from the American people to pay Republican politicians and it will destroy the health care exchanges by repealing the individual mandate.

“Today we just want to make our voices heard and spread awareness that this bill is just intended to make the rich richer,” says Caroline Melton, the organizer of the protest. “It doesn't do anything for working-class families and to remind Congressman Garrett that we will remember how he votes when it's time to vote in November of 2018.”

In a statement, Garrett says he is pleased the final bill preserves the federal historical tax credit and the student loan interest deduction.

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed by President Trump, most provisions will take effect in 2018.

Office of Congressman Tom Garrett Press Release:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 19, 2017)—Congressman Tom Garrett (R-VA) issued the following statement after voting in support the Conference Report to Accompany H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the U.S. House of Representatives:

"Reforming our broken tax system isn’t about Congress, and it’s not about the President, it's about creating opportunity, growing our economy, and creating a simpler and fairer tax system that allows hard-working Americans to keep more of their own money."

“Over the past several weeks I have worked with my colleagues to improve the final version of this bill. I am pleased that the final bill included language that preserves a Federal Historic Tax Credit, maintains a student loan interest deduction, and continues to exempt graduate students from taxes on reduced tuition."

“The real promise of tax reform for hard-working Americans rests in the pro-growth incentives I voted for in this bill. As with Regan and Kennedy before, those pro-growth incentives favor innovating, investing, hiring, and better wages by ensuring that we are more competitive position in the global marketplace.”

