Charlottesville Installs Signs for Heather Heyer Way

Sign for Heather Heyer Way (off of Market Street) in Charlottesville

Sign for Heather Heyer Way (onto Water Street) in Charlottesville

New signs along 4th Street Northeast in Charlottesville honor the life of 32-year-old Heather Danielle Heyer.

Tuesday, December 19, crews installed signage along the portion of the street that crosses the Downtown Mall.

An official dedication of Heather Heyer Way is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 20. The section of the road that connects Market Street and Water Street is set to be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to noon for the ceremony.

Heyer was marching with people protesting the Unite the Right rally on August 12, when authorities say James Alex Fields Jr. intentionally crashed into them and other vehicles. Thirty-six people were injured in the apparent attack.

The medical examiner ruled Heyer’s cause of death was due to blunt-force injury.

Charlottesville City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to rename part of 4th St. NE in Heyer’s memory during its meeting Monday, October 2. The victim’s mother, Susan Bro, had requested the city add a sign instead of a statue or park naming.

Fields is charged with first-degree murder, five count of malicious wounding, three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and failure to stop in event of accident involving injury or death.

The 20-year-old Ohio man has a status hearing in Charlottesville Circuit court scheduled for January 3, 2018.