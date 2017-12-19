Future Unknown for Dewberry Hotel on Downtown Mall

The future of the Dewberry Hotel on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall is up in the air after City Council voted down a proposal to give the developer tax breaks to finish the long-stalled project.

The skeleton of the former Landmark Hotel has loomed over the Downtown Mall for nearly a decade.

It hasn't changed since construction stopped in 2009 and a new owner bought the building at auction five years ago.

Mayor Mike Signer warns that it might stay like this a little longer after Monday night’s vote.

Charlottesville City Council's 3-2 vote ends more than a year and a half of deal-making to push Atlanta developer John Dewberry to start construction on the Dewberry Hotel.

Only Mayor Signer and Councilor Kathy Galvin voted to support a performance agreement to give Dewberry tax breaks if he finished the hotel by September 2020.

Opponents protested at City Hall before the meeting on Monday, December 18, say that the tax break would "make an Atlanta millionaire even richer at our community's expense.”

Now, Mayor Signer says it's up to Dewberry to determine the next move.

“Every single component was very carefully negotiated to protect us and to make sure that you get that thing, that monstrosity, that blighted building - given the law that we have - producing for the Downtown Mall,” says Signer. “That was the goal all the way through, so, unfortunately, that didn't happen and now the ball is going to be in Mr. Dewberry's court, the next council, and the staff that we have.”

John Dewberry and his company have responded to a request for comment.

Council also discussed the idea of condemning this building.

The mayor says Virginia law is restrictive.

It would have to be for public use, and the city would have to pay fair market value for the building - which would be millions of dollars.