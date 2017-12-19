Harrisonburg Police Request Public Assistance in Locating Sex Offender

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for assistance locating Marvin Roy King.

King’s last known address was 157 North Main Street. He is wanted for solicitation with a minor and failure to provide required data as a sex offender.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual is asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department (540) 434-4436 or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050.

You can also text “HPD” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). You will not be asked for your name and no one will try to identify you. If your information leads to the arrest of this subject you can receive a cash reward.