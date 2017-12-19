Northam Appoints Lt. Colonel Gary T. Settle As New VSP Superintendent

12/19/2017 Facebook Statement from Virginia State Police:

Governor-Elect Ralph Northam today announces VSP Col. Steve Flaherty's retirement and appoints his successor, VSP Lt. Colonel Gary T. Settle.

Col. Steve Flaherty's statement on his pending retirement:

As Governor-Elect Ralph Northam announced today, I will be retiring from service with the Virginia State Police after more than 42 years.

Having the opportunity to serve in the capacity of superintendent these past 14 years and three months has truly been the greatest honor of ;my life.

As with anyone who has experienced success in their life, I owe debts of gratitude that I can never sufficiently repay to countless people. I have been blessed to work with the most professional and dedicated population of employees any organization has ever mustered together. Thus, I can only express my most sincere gratitude to our State Police sworn and civilian personnel and to the citizens of this Great Commonwealth for your support and service during my tenure with the Department and as your Superintendent.

I applaud Lieutenant Colonel Gary T. Settle on his appointment to State Police Superintendent and am confident that his extensive public safety experience and esteemed level of professionalism will be of tremendous benefit to the Department and all those living, working, and visiting Virginia.

LTC Gary Settle's statement on his appointment to VSP Superintendent;

I am most humbled by this appointment to State Police Superintendent and by Governor-Elect Northam’s confidence in me to fulfill such a significant responsibility and position of leadership.

For the past 32 years, I have had the extraordinary privilege of serving the great Commonwealth of Virginia and its citizens in a law enforcement capacity. I see this opportunity as a means of advancing the department’s proud legacy that Colonel Flaherty has upheld during his tenure as superintendent, as well as assisting the new administration with achieving its public safety goals and objectives in the years to come.

Ensuring that State Police personnel, programs, policies, technologies, training, and equipment are up to the task of sustaining and meeting the demands of an ever-changing society will be of priority. My wife, Kelly, has been beside me through my journey with state police, and she and I are excited to begin this new chapter.

I will accept nothing less of myself than to serve with valor, service, pride, and integrity.