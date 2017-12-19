UVA at Wise Announced $10 million Gift

WISE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia at Wise is announcing a new $20 million endowment to help students pay for college.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports that Charlottesville resident Hunter Smith gave $10 million to the school, a gift that was matched by the UVa.'s Bicentennial Fund. Smith, and her late husband Carl W. Smith, have been long-time benefactors of the liberal arts college in Southwest Virginia.

The money will be used for scholarship programs that will require students to volunteer 20 hours a week.

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

