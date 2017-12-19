Family Member Thanking Community in Wake of Fatal Fire

Investigators are still trying to piece together what caused a house fire in Greene County early morning on Monday, December 18, that left three people dead.

The family of the victims is coming forward and thanking the community for its support over the past 24 hours.

The house in Ruckersville is a total loss, but the remaining family members say they are happy to have each other.

Fire crews responded to the call for a fire on Matthew Mill Road shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

The Ruckersville fire chief says when crews arrived, the roof and back of the house were covered in flames with victims trapped inside.

Five people lived inside the home.

The fire left three dead and a fourth person is being treated at the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond.

Eddie Morris, the owner of the home, says he is incredibly grateful to all the people that have come forward to support the family.

"All the neighbors, all the people in Greene County, UVA, I can't,” says Morris. “There's not enough words to say how I feel about what they've done. They're good people. I want to thank them all."

Morris says the person being treated at VCU is his wife.

The Greene County Sherriff's Office is not revealing the names or ages of the three deceased victims at this time.

A friend of the family, Victoria Proffitt, has put up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the medical and funeral costs that continue to grow.