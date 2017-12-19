City Attorney Leaving Charlottesville for New Position in Manassas

Another official is leaving their position with the city of Charlottesville.

Charlottesville announced Tuesday, December 19, that City Attorney Craig Brown will leave to pursue another opportunity.

That opportunity appears to be to serve as the new City Attorney for Manassas.

“Craig’s long and distinguished career as a municipal attorney makes him an excellent addition to the city of Manassas leadership team,” said City Manager W. Patrick Pate in a press release. “The city of Manassas is excited to welcome Craig to the community."

Brown first joined the City Attorney's Office in 1985, and was promoted to city attorney in 2001. He will leave his position at the end of January 2018, and start his new job in Manassas on February 20.

Charlottesville is currently caught in several legal battles, including the future of statues of two Confederate Army generals in downtown parks.

Is was revealed Monday, December 18, that Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas was retiring from his department.

The city says the search for the next city attorney and police chief will begin immediately.

12/19/2017 Release from Charlottesville:

"Craig Brown is one of the most dedicated local government employees I have encountered during my 16 years of public service," said City Manager Maurice Jones. "His professionalism, ethics and commitment to the law during the last 32 years have been major factors in the successful implementation of countless programs, policies and agreements that have positively impacted this community. We wish him nothing but the best."

Brown said "It's been an honor to represent the City of Charlottesville. I am especially grateful for the support I've received from City Council, City Manager Maurice Jones and my staff in the City Attorney's Office".

The city will begin the search for the next City Attorney immediately.

12/19/2017 Release from Manassas:

"Craig's long and distinguished career as a municipal attorney makes him an excellent addition to the City of Manassas leadership team," said City Manager W. Patrick Pate. "The City of Manassas is excited to welcome Craig to the community. He will provide in-house legal services and manage the use of outside counsel as needed for specific projects and specialized services."

"We are looking forward to working with Mr. Brown as our City attorney," said Mayor Harry J. Parrish. "City Council was impressed with his knowledge about City government issues and his experience in local government will make him a welcome addition to our team."

Brown will begin his tenure with the City of Manassas on February 20, 2018.