City Council Votes Against Approving Tax Break for Hotel Project

Posted: Updated: Dec 19, 2017 01:45 AM
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday night, City Council voted 3-2 not to approve a tax break for a big hotel project in downtown Charlottesville.

John Dewberry and Dewberry Capital is in charge of building the Dewberry Hotel downtown, which was started and abruptly stopped as the Landmark Hotel.

Mike Signer and Kathy Galvin voted for it, while Wes Bellamy, Kristin Szakos, and Bob Fenwick voted against.

People argued the performance grant could be better used for things like affordable housing or green initiatives.

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

