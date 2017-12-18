Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Extends Emergency Service Agreement with County

The city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County have a long-standing commitment to work together when it comes to fire and emergency services.

The current fire services agreement is due to expire on June 30 2018. Monday, City Council approved an amendment that would extend that contract until June 2023.

The contract benefits both communities by providing a safer operational environment.

