Charlottesville City Council Approves Creation of Police-Civilian Board

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Charlottesville City Council approved the creation of a “police-civilian review board” Monday night.

The board will work with local law enforcement to address and investigate community complaints and focus on community engagement.

Seven members will be appointed to a one-year term by Council through an open application process. No city official or their family members are allowed to be part of the board.

