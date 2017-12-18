Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Takes Up Permit Rule Changes

Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park (FILE IMAGE) Unite the Right rally at Emancipation Park (FILE IMAGE)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council began the first of two reviews of proposed permit rule changes at its Monday night meeting.

The city wants to set stricter guidelines by requiring permit applicants put down a lump sum of money as insurance, and by creating a stricter deadline for filing permits.

Some rules that may be discussed include whether or not a permit holder must be a Charlottesville resident, and adding a consideration of the permit applicant's history, meaning they city could deny a permit if the person has caused trouble in the past. 

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

