Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year Awards

Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year AwardsPosted: Updated:
Malik Bell was selected as the Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year
Brandon Smith was selected as a 1st Team Linebacker
Job Whalen was selected as 1st Team running back
Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year AwardsMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story