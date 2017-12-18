Quantcast

Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year Awards

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Louisa County football team was well represented on the Class 4 All-State Team.

Senior quarterback Malik Bell earned Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive lineman Tony Thurston won Defensive Player of the Year.

In total, the Lions placed six players on the first team.

Other first team selections for Louisa included Job Whalen at running back, Raquan Jones at tight end, Devin McGhee at defensive end and Brandon Smith at linebacker.

The Lions went 14-1 and finished as Class 4 state runner up this season.

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014.

