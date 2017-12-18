Louisa County Football Sweeps Class 4 Player of Year Awards

Job Whalen was selected as 1st Team running back

The Louisa County football team was well represented on the Class 4 All-State Team.

Senior quarterback Malik Bell earned Offensive Player of the Year, while senior defensive lineman Tony Thurston won Defensive Player of the Year.

In total, the Lions placed six players on the first team.

Other first team selections for Louisa included Job Whalen at running back, Raquan Jones at tight end, Devin McGhee at defensive end and Brandon Smith at linebacker.

The Lions went 14-1 and finished as Class 4 state runner up this season.