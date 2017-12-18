People Gather at City Hall to Protest Proposed Tax Incentives for Land Developer

For years now, the skeleton of an unfinished hotel has loomed over the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

City Council has written incentives with money for the developer to move forward, but on Monday, December 18, that plan is being called into question as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Dozens of people gathered outside of City Hall to fight a proposed tax break for developer John Dewberry and his plans to build the Dewberry Hotel.

On City Council’s agenda on Monday night is a proposed performance grant. This would help Dewberry finish building the luxury hotel that used to be the home of the Landmark Hotel.

These protesters say by giving Dewberry money, City Council is robbing the community of over a million dollars that could be used for housing, food security, and green initiatives instead.

“The city is facing an affordable housing crisis right now, and to be giving over $1 million to a developer from Atlanta who is already worth over $700 million to build a luxury, five-star hotel is just not the kind of development projects that we need to be doing in the city right now,” says Michael Payne, the organizer of the protest.

Payne and many of the other protesters are members of the Charlottesville Democratic Socialists of America.

This item is being called a "performance agreement" for the hotel project.

To get the full incentive from the grant, the project must receive a certificate of occupancy by the completion date of September 30, 2020.