Trial Date Set for Former Police Officer Accused of Sexual Assault

A former Charlottesville police officer is scheduled for trial in March on sexual assault charges.

On Monday, December 18, the court set a two-day jury trial for 36-year-old Christopher Seymore to start on March 5, 2018.

The trial was delayed earlier this month because of a sick witness.

Seymore faces two charges of sexual assault.

The victim says he forced her to perform sex acts - once while he was on duty.