2 Charged in Connection to Orange County Child's Death Appear in Court

Two people charged in connection with the accidental death of a small child appeared in Orange County Circuit Court on Monday, December 18.

A circuit court judge denied a motion to suppress evidence made by the attorneys representing 25-year-old Nicholas Joseph Stoia and 27-year-old Heather Massey.

He also denied a request for the two to be tried separately.

Authorities say Stoia and Massey were using their home on Cecilia Lane as a daycare when 4-year-old Cole James Clark accidentally shot and killed himself back in May.

Stoia is being charged with multiple misdemeanors and one felony count of child abuse and serious injury.

Massey is also charged with multiple misdemeanors, one felony count of child abuse and serious injury, and four felony counts of cruelty/injury to a child.



Both Stoia and Massey pleaded not guilty to all charges and a joint jury trial is set for January 23, 2018.