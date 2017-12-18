Honorary Heather Heyer Way to be Dedicated December 20

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - On Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a ceremony officially designating 4th Street NE between Market and Water Streets Honorary Heather Heyer Way will be held.

On August 12, 2017, a driver struck a crowd at 4th and Water Streets while they were peacefully exercising their right to protest. Dozens of people were injured in this attack, and Ms. Heyer lost her life. Ms. Heyer was 32 years old, and a lifelong resident of the Charlottesville area.

At their meeting on August 21, 2017, City Council expressed interest in designating a portion of 4th Street in honor of Ms. Heyer's memory. The measure to do so was approved at the City Council meeting on October 2, noting that, "according to the City's honorary Street name policy, "honorary street name designations should be limited to individuals, or events that have made an important and lasting contribution to the City of Charlottesville or represent a key part of its history. The street to be designated should have a connection to the individual/event and his/her contribution." Heather D. Heyer epitomized this provision, as her life was taken prematurely on this street on August 12, for standing up for social justice and racial equality."

The ceremony will be held near the intersection of 4th and Water Streets. Fourth Street will be closed between Market and Water Streets from 6:00 a.m. to noon on December 20 to allow for this event.