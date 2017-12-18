Albemarle Supervisors to Hear from Public on Possible Court Relocation

On Monday evening, Albemarle County supervisors will hold a public hearing to get feedback on the proposal to relocate the county's courts out of downtown Charlottesville.

Earlier in December, consulting firm Stantec presented supervisors with its report on relocating the courts to the Rio Road area.

The report explains the move could lead to economic development, but would cost $10-15 million more than renovating court buildings downtown.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 18, at the County Office Building on McIntire Road.